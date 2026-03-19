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'Don't get carried away' - Virgil van Dijk sends warning to Liverpool squad after reaching Champions League quarter-finals
Van Dijk’s call for consistency
He pointed out that the primary challenge for Liverpool remains delivering these elite levels on a weekly basis, especially as the team has struggled with inconsistent results recently, including a 1-1 draw against Tottenham and a 2-1 defeat to Wolves. Despite overturning a 1-0 first-leg deficit with a 4-0 thrashing of Galatasaray to set up a quarter-final with holders Paris Saint-Germain, Van Dijk remained cautious.
"There was a lot at stake, that was pretty obvious, so we had to show how much we wanted it," Van Dijk said. "I think occasionally we have been playing good games but not consistently on a regular basis and it's been frustrating for all of us. It is very hard but that's the hardest thing in life, doing it each and every three or four days."
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Chasing the heights of previous seasons
The captain’s caution stems from a season of fluctuating form, with Liverpool currently sitting in fifth place and fighting to secure a top-four spot for next season's Champions League qualification. The Dutchman insists the work is far from finished. "That's what you strive for, that's what we had last year, and that's what we try to reach, but you need multiple factors to go your way and now we don't get carried away," he explained. "We have been having good performances this season and we haven't been able to build on it the next time."
A united front at Anfield
Van Dijk highlighted the symbiotic relationship between the players and the crowd, emphasizing a "united front" that has been tested recently. Liverpool players were notably booed off after conceding another costly late goal in the 1-1 draw against Tottenham on Sunday, an afternoon where Dominik Szoboszlai admitted the team’s performance was being affected by fans leaving the stadium early.
While Arne Slot disputes that the frustration was aimed squarely at him, Van Dijk remains focused on the collective effort. "The fans can probably say if we bring that every week then there is no issue and we can say if the fans bring that every three or four days then there is no issue either. It is about doing it together," he added.
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Taking responsibility for the badge
The 34-year-old was honest about the squad's domestic shortcomings in a season where Liverpool have already exited the EFL Cup in the fourth round. While the team fights to secure a Champions League spot for next season, a daunting FA Cup quarter-final against Manchester City looms, raising fears of a trophyless campaign just a year after their Premier League triumph. "As players we take full responsibility for a lot of performances when we have not been good enough," Van Dijk admitted. "The only thing we can do is keep going, try to improve and every time you are out there represent the badge in the best way possible."
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