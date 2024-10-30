Valencia CF v RCD Mallorca - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport
Valencia ask to postpone Real Madrid fixture in La Liga after flash flooding kills at least 62 people in Spain

Valencia have reportedly asked to postpone their La Liga fixture against Real Madrid amid flash flooding that has killed at least 62 people in Spain.

  • Torrential rains have hit southern Spain
  • Red weather warnings across Valencia
  • Have asked their match against Real Madrid to be postponed
