USWNT player ratings vs Paraguay: Trinity Rodman shines in return as Ally Sentnor dominates with a brace

The U.S. Women's National Team started slow, but went on to defeat Paraguay 6-0 with goals from Ally Sentnor, Trinity Rodman, Reilyn Turner, Emma Sears, and an own goal situation. The USWNT have now scored 23 goals against Paraguay in the last three meetings.

The U.S. Women’s National Team opened the new year with a commanding 6-0 win over Paraguay on Saturday night at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif.

In her first senior national team appearance, Portland Thorns forward Reilyn Turner scored the opening goal, becoming the 25th player in USWNT history to find the net on debut. The result capped a second-half surge in which the United States pulled away after a more measured opening 45 minutes.

As the two sides met for just the third time in history, Paraguay managed to limit the Americans to a single goal before halftime. That resistance faded quickly after the break. Ally Sentnor scored twice, Paraguay conceded an own goal, Trinity Rodman added a finish from close range, and Emma Sears rounded out the scoring with a driven effort at the far post.

The lopsided result continued a familiar trend against Paraguay, whom the USWNT last faced in September 2021. In that two-game series, the Americans won 9–0 and 8–0, with Carli Lloyd scoring five goals across the matches.

Rodman, who signed a new contract with the Washington Spirit earlier this week to become the highest-paid player in women’s soccer, grew into the game as the night went on. After a quiet first half, the winger became increasingly influential, attacking defenders and delivering dangerous balls into the box.

“In the first half, I think there were definitely nerves - we were rushing a lot, and there was too much space, we were overthinking things,” Rodman said in her postgame interview with TNT. “The whole game, I was telling Tara [Rudd] just play one over the top. When it went in, it was my time to shine.”

Rodman did score in the 56th minute, celebrated, and was promptly substituted.

The USWNT will next face Chile on Jan. 27 in Santa Barbara, Calif., closing out the January window before the SheBelieves Cup begins in March.

    Goalkeeper & Defense

    Mandy McGlynn (8/10)

    A clean sheet is a clean sheet, and that's a massive result for a goalkeeper. While McGlynn wasn't necessarily tested, she was involved in the build-up play and made her presence known.

    Tara Rudd (8/10)

    Rudd was solid as the center back and didn't let Paraguay past on any occasion. Rudd was also involved in helping her Spirit teammate Rodman get a second-half goal. 

    Gisele Thompson (8/10)

    Thompson was quick and locked in in the outside back spot for the USWNT. She wasn't afraid to exploit the wing and push up high, which created a lot of space for the Americans to combine.

    Kennedy Wesley (7/10)

    Wesley didn't have any massive tests on the day, but did her job, didn't let Paraguay score, and made her passes.

    Midfield

    Olivia Moultrie (7/10)

    Moultrie was decent, disciplined on the ball, and had a good work rate, but struggled to push the pace when the game needed to be sped up to catch Paraguay in vulnerable spots.

    Ally Sentnor (8/10)

    Sentnor controlled the midfield in the first half, but really turned on the jets in the second half when she slid into the No. 9 spot and scored the game's second goal.

    Lo'eau LaBonta (7/10)

    LaBonta had some solid moments in the midfield for the Americans, but unfortunately struggled to execute and feed enough dangerous attacking chances in the first half.

    Claire Hutton (8/10)

    Although Hutton is just 20-years-old, she's becoming one of the leaders on this team. In the midfield, she was defensively locked in, and in the first half seemed to be the only player looking to switch the ball and find the weak side.

    Attack

    Trinity Rodman (8/10)

    She's back! Rodman started and scored in her first game back, all with the captain's armband on. Rodman didn't see a lot of the ball in the first half, but when she got it, was cheeky one vs. one and found early service into the box on numerous accounts. 

    Reilyn Turner (8/10)

    A goal in her debut for the national team? Hats off to Turner, who not only looked right at home in the No. 9 spot but also got her team on the board when chances were plenty. Strong performance overall, but execution was lacking at times in the first half.

    Izzy Rodriguez (8/10)

    Rodriguez was sharp and effective on both sides of the ball. As someone who's still working her way as a potential rotation option on the USWNT, she made a strong case for herself on the night.

    Subs & Manager

    Croix Bethune (7/10)

    Bethune entered the match at the start of the second half and had to push the pace and add to the attack, and she did. While her goal was ruled as an own goal for Paraguay, it was a great effort and timing by Bethune.

    Emma Sears (8/10) 

    Sears is developing into one of the most prolific wingers on the USWNT roster. She can score goals, she has incredible pace and stamina, and works herself into the ground defensively. 

    Hal Hershfelt (6/10)

    Hershfelt looked right at home in the midfield for the USWNT; however didn't make quite the impact we were expecting. Still, Hershfelt is a ball-winning midfielder who wasn't particularly challenged with many 50/50 chances during this game. 

    Emily Sams (6/10)

    Limited minutes, but held down her role in the backline and kept Paraguay off the scoreboard.

    Sally Menti (6/10)

    Seattle Reign FC midfielder Menti received her first cap in her first call-up to the team. While her time was also limited on the pitch, she didn't take away from any rhythm that the USWNT had cooking.

    Maddie Dahlien (6/10)

    U.S. youth national team favorite Dahlien got some time on the pitch for the senior team, and although she didn't get on the scoreboard or do anything too groundbreaking in her first cap, handled the ball well and helped the team solidify a strong 6-0 result.

    Emma Hayes (8/10)

    Hayes said something at halftime that flipped the switch of the USWNT and completely changed the pace and narrative of the match.The USWNT showed up in the second half as the team we were expecting in the first, and did not disappoint.

