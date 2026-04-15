USWNT player ratings vs Japan: Ten-game win streak ends as Emma Hayes’ rotated XI falls short against motivated Nadeshiko in rainy Seattle

Hayes swapped out her entire starting XI, rolling out a completely new lineup from the side that faced Japan just three days earlier. Tuesday’s group was far less experienced, averaging 23.9 caps entering the match - a sharp contrast to the weekend’s XI, which averaged 56.3.

"In terms of measuring progress, I go back to playing Japan last year with a largely inexperienced group. I think we dominated a lot of really good things without having the secret sauce. I think when you win the first one, inevitably, you know the second one becomes that challenge," she said following the match. "They are a top side, so we have to give them a lot of credit."

As rain poured down at Lumen Field, the USWNT overcomplicated things in possession from the outset, and Japan capitalized on those mistakes almost immediately. Despite controlling much of the first half and holding a 66 percent share of possession, it was Japan that struck first. Maika Hamano beat Lilly Reale before finishing at the near post past goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce.

For the first time in 25 matches, the USWNT trailed at halftime. Hayes stressed that the challenging conditions in Seattle were important for the U.S. to experience.

"I think being able to handle different, you know, different environments, different weather patterns out we're going to altitude now, is preparation for major tournaments. So I think they're important," she said.

The second half followed a similar pattern until Hayes turned to her bench with 30 minutes remaining, introducing Sophia Wilson, Trinity Rodman, Gisele Thompson, and Tierna Davidson. Lindsey Heaps soon followed, replacing Lily Yohannes.

Davidson, back for the first time in over 13 months after ACL surgery, made an immediate impact, threading a perfectly weighted ball behind Japan’s high line.

“It’s so fun to be back on the field with that group of players,” Davidson said on Turner's postgame broadcast. “Even if I’m not perfect in any way, I have great people picking up in every corner.”

The USWNT will face Japan once more on Friday to close out the three-game series, looking to respond after a markedly different performance from the weekend. Hayes said she is less concerned with the result in the second friendly and more focused on improvement.

I think it was comfortable for us in possession. We broke pressure. We were able to get into good spots, but we lacked the details...So, stacking up, if we're solely looking at the result, Japan won, we lost, but you can't look at it like that," she said.

GOAL rates the USWNT’s players from Lumen Field...