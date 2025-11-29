USWNT ratings vs Italy: Cat Macario leads the way with a brace as Olivia Moultrie’s rise continues with another standout showing

It took the U.S. women’s national team only 90 seconds to put its stamp on Italy in a 3-0 win, powered by Olivia Moultrie and Cat Macario.

In the first of two friendlies between the USWNT and Italy, manager Emma Hayes went with a starting lineup that leaned heavily on experience, with only three players entering the match with fewer than 10 caps. Her side appeared to capitalize early, with Rose Lavelle sparking a sharp sequence of one-two passes that freed Moultrie on a delayed run into the box. The 20-year-old finished to make it 1-0 within just 90 seconds, her fifth international goal.

Moultrie mentioned Hayes had her group focused on seizing the moment early in the contest, which ultimately played a role in the quick start.

"Honestly, we just talked about starting fast and starting strong, and I think, like, the energy momentum, just carry that, and we had a really good week of training, so I feel like we just kind of flowed into the first minutes of the game," she said at halftime to Turner Sports.

After the opener, the U.S. settled into the match with stretches of control and a few hiccups in transition, moments that required returning center back Naomi Girma to step up - and she showed why she's largely considered to be the best center back in the world. It had been over 150 days since the defender's last appearance and the Chelsea star acknowledged the challenges to get back to her best.

"I think there's been a lot of ups and downs this year, but I just feel grateful to be back here with this team closing out in the final camp of the year, and it's always to be called in, so I'm excited for this game and I'm excited to see how the team does," Girma said to Turner Sports prior to the match.

The second half belonged to Macario, who scored in the 64th and 76th minutes to remind everyone of her scoring pedigree and effectively seal the win for the Americans. The forward now has six goals in 2025.

"It's always a pleasure being with this team. I feel so happy to be in this environment. I feel like it really allows you to be the best version of yourself, and I'm lucky enough that Emma knows me very well and she knows what I can bring to the team," Macario said to Turner Sports. "It was a good year in which I personally have just been trying to find some consistency. I'm just trying to be available for every practice, every game."

Hayes also introduced new faces, handing first caps to Jameese Joseph and Kate Wiesner. From Macario’s clinical edge to the team’s ninth clean sheet in 14 matches, Hayes’ squad looks strong heading into the new year.

