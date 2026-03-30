It was a packed week for U.S. women’s national team players across Europe, with several standout performances at both ends of the table.

At Arsenal, Emily Fox played a key role in a strong stretch that saw the Gunners win twice in four days, including an impressive 3-1 victory over Chelsea before a 5-2 result against Tottenham. Across the league, it was a tougher outing for Phallon Tullis-Joyce, as Manchester United fell to rivals Manchester City, who found the net three times.

Chelsea, meanwhile, responded well to their midweek loss, bouncing back with a 4-0 win over Aston Villa - with Naomi Girma getting on the scoresheet early.

In France, Lindsey Heaps and Lily Yohannes remain top of the table, with Yohannes scoring a late equalizer in a 2-2 draw against Strasbourg.

Off the field, Catarina Macario completed a return stateside, finalizing a move from Chelsea to the San Diego Wave - the latest example of top USWNT talent heading back to the NWSL after years of moving abroad.



