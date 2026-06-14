AFP
Nearly 16 million watch USMNT’s World Cup-opening win as Mauricio Pochettino’s side sets TV record.
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Record audience tunes in for USMNT win
According to Nielsen Fast Nationals, Adobe and Tubi analytics, an average audience of 15.986 million viewers watched the United States defeat Paraguay 4-1 in its opening World Cup match.
The figure makes the broadcast the most-watched USMNT FIFA World Cup telecast in English-language U.S. history, as American fans flocked to watch Mauricio Pochettino's side begin its home World Cup campaign with a convincing victory.
The match aired across FOX, FOX One and Tubi, with audience numbers peaking at 18.86 million viewers between 10:45 p.m. and 11 p.m. ET.
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Viewership more than doubles from Qatar 2022
The audience represented a huge uptick from the United States' opening match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
FOX Sports reported that viewership was up 106 percent compared to the USMNT's group-stage opener against Wales in November 2022, which drew 7.763 million viewers.
The growth reflects both the benefits of hosting a World Cup and the continued pull of the sport in the United States, with Pochettino's team delivering the kind of opening performance that gave fans plenty of reason to keep watching.
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Streaming numbers reach new heights
The Paraguay match became the most-streamed English-language USMNT match to date, with Tubi drawing an average-minute audience of 1.13 million viewers, according to FOX Sports.
Combined with the linear television audience, the streaming figures helped push the match to historic heights.
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What's next for the USMNT?
The United States will now turn its attention to its second group-stage match.
The USMNT will face Australia on Friday at 3 p.m. ET in Group D action.