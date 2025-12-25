It's the holiday season, and you know what that means. Family time, good meals, relaxation - all are good, of course, but everyone knows what the best part of this time of year is: Gifts! Who doesn't love a good present?

The U.S. men's and women's national teams aren't exempt from that. Both Mauricio Pochettino and Emma Hayes, like anyone, will have extensive wish lists. They'll have certain presents that they hope the universe bestows on them, particularly as both coaches prepare to lead their teams into a massive 2026.

For the USMNT, the stakes in 2026 are obvious. There's a World Cup coming, and all eyes will be on how the USMNT performs at that tournament. It promises to be a sport-changing summer for American soccer, and Pochettino's big wish will be for his team to arrive at it in the right way.

Hayes will have similar feelings about the USWNT, even if the stakes aren't quite as high. Their World Cup isn't until 2027, but there are qualifiers. Those generally feel like a formality for a team like the USWNT, but there are vital preparations needed before the team arrives at its own major tournament.

With all of that in mind, GOAL takes a look at what the USMNT and USWNT will be wishing for this holiday season.