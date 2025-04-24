USMNT Transfers: PSV's Malik Tillman linked with Chelsea FC as Brenden and Paxten Aaronson head into potential summer of change

The USMNT Transfer Notebook tracks American player movements, with latest developments for those in the U.S. national team pool

At this point in the World Cup cycle, transfers matter. It can be the difference between making a roster and watching from home. The wrong move can knock you out of contention. The right one can book your ticket.

U.S. men's national team fans are keeping their eyes on a whole bunch of players. Gio Reyna may be the one at the top of the list. With his Borussia Dortmund future uncertain, Reyna has to get this next move right, both for his hopes in 2026 and beyond. He's not the only attacking midfielder that could be on the move this summer, though. The No. 10 race seems to be heating up as others in that position get ready for their own big swings.

Malik Tillman, Brenden Aaronson, and Paxten Aaronson have all been in the headlines recently, largely for good things. Tillman and Paxten Aaronson are both killing it in the Eredivisie. Brenden Aaronson, meanwhile, just helped Leeds earn Premier League promotion. There won't be room for all of them on a World Cup squad, which makes this summer key for each individually.

GOAL tracks all of the American player movements in the USMNT Transfer Notebook, a recurring feature covering the latest developments for those in the U.S. national team pool.