This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
FBL-WC-CLUB-2025-MATCH16-AIN-JUVENTUSAFP
Jacob Schneider

USMNT star Weston McKennie captains Juventus as the Bianconeri handily defeat UAE side Al Ain in their Club World Cup opener

Al-Ain vs JuventusAl-AinJuventusFIFA Club World CupUSAW. McKennieT. Weah

The Serie A side thrashed the Middle Eastern club, putting five past them en route to all three points to begin the competition

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below