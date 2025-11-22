AFP
USMNT star Malik Tillman records goal and assist in Leverkusen win, becoming the first American to do so in the Bundesliga since 2022
Matching history
Tillman also assisted the opener and is the first U.S. player to record a goal and an assist in a Bundesliga match since Jordan Pefok in August 2022.
Other Americans to match the feat
Here are some other Americans who accomplished the feat in Bundesliga play:
Player Club Opponent Scoreline Date Notes Timothy Chandler 1. FC Nürnberg VfB Stuttgart 1. FC Nürnberg 4-1 VfB Stuttgart Feb. 12, 2011 Scored and assisted in Nürnberg’s 4-1 win. Christian Pulisic Borussia Dortmund Bayer Leverkusen Borussia Dortmund 6-2 Bayer Leverkusen March 4, 2017 Registered a goal and an assist after coming off the bench. Matthew Hoppe Schalke 04 Eintracht Frankfurt Schalke 04 4-3 Eintracht Frankfurt May 15, 2021 Added a goal and an assist in Schalke’s 4-3 win. Jordan Pefok Union Berlin RB Leipzig Union Berlin 2-1 RB Leipzig Aug. 20, 2022 Scored and assisted in Union’s victory.
Tillman’s season form
Tillman has had an inconsistent start to the Bundesliga season, in part due to managerial changes at Leverkusen and injury. Saturday's performance showcased why the team invested $46.1 million in him.
Goal strengthens Leverkusen's position
With this commanding first-half performance against Wolfsburg, Leverkusen continued their strong recent form that included a 6-0 demolition of Heidenheim in their previous Bundesliga outing. They currently sit in third place on the Bundesliga table, behind league leaders Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, and will face the latter side next on Nov. 28.
