Josh Sargent Norwich 2023-24Getty
Chris Burton

USMNT star Josh Sargent explains why he is full of goals again – with simple explanation offered for purple patch at Premier League promotion hopefuls Norwich

Joshua SargentUSANorwich CityChampionship

Josh Sargent has explained why he is full of goals again, with the United States international hitting a serious purple patch at Norwich City.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • American frontman brimming with confidence
  • Fully recovered from early-season injury
  • Has reached double figures for goals scored

Editors' Picks