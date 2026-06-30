'Think he's hilarious' - USMNT star Christian Pulisic loving Zlatan Ibrahimovic's viral World Cup TV turn

Ibrahimovic has been getting a ton of attention for his recent takes and on-air clashes, including calling out the Dutch on Monday after their disappointing penalty defeat to Morocco.

"This defeat is [Ronald] Koeman's fault because I didn't recognise this Dutch team. He lost with an identity that is not the Dutch identity. That makes me angry," he said.

"I was always taught: attack, attack, attack. This is not the Dutch identity. Today, Koeman looked like an Italian coach, playing not to lose, whereas the Netherlands always play to win. If you lose, at least lose with your own identity and don't change it.

"This wasn't the Netherlands I'm used to seeing. You could also tell by the way they played that they didn't feel comfortable. The possession was gone, the attacking football was gone... It just looked really bad, and that was all on Koeman. I didn't like it at all, absolutely not."

Koeman resigned from his position Tuesday. Ibrahimovic has also gotten headlines for his on-air rivalry with Alexi Lalas as shown in the video below:











