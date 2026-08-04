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USMNT set for fall friendlies against Peru, Chile, Mexico and Canada in first matches following 2026 World Cup run
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The upcoming games
The U.S. will kick off their fall slate on Sept. 26 in Orlando as they play host to Peru in their first match post-World Cup. Three days later, they'll face Chile at Energizer Park, home of St. Louis SC.
Focus will then turn towards CONCACAF foes in matches that take place close to each border. The U.S. will take on Mexico on Oct. 3 in Glendale, Ariz, home of the Arizona Cardinals, before closing the four-game window on October 6 against Canada at Minnesota United's Allianz Field.
This window is the first since FIFA consolidated the fall international breaks to create one four-game window that will serve as the last sanctioned break of 2026.
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Pochettino's return
The friendly announcements come just one day after U.S. Soccer confirmed that Mauricio Pochettino will return as USMNT head coach. The Argentine initially joined in the fall of 2024 and went on to lead the U.S. to the Round of 16 at this summer's World Cup. The road ended there, though, with a lopsided loss to Belgium.
Now, after several weeks of deliberation, Pochettino and U.S. Soccer have come to terms on a new contract that sees the coach sign on through the 2030 World Cup.
“We are so excited to start this new phase of our journey with matches in front of our home fans. Their amazing energy during the summer has set the standard,” USMNT head coach Mauricio Pochettino said. “We expect our players to compete with the mentality that every game is critical, and they must show the passion and commitment our fans deserve.
"Our objective is always to play the best opponents possible, and these matches provide a variety of experiences for this group of players as we begin this new chapter of the U.S Men’s National Team.”
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The opponents
The four matches, all of which are being played in non-World Cup host cities, will see the U.S. take on some familiar faces from across the Americas. Chile won the Copa America in 2015 and 2016, while Peru reached the final of that competition in 2019 before falling to Brazil. The U.S. is rumored to be hosting the Copa America in 2028.
The focus will then turn towards familiar foes: the USMNT's 2026 World Cup co-hosts. Mexico had a strong run this summer, highlighted by their performances at the famous Estadio Azteca, before falling to England in the Round of 16. Canada, meanwhile, fell at the same hurdle after finishing second in their group. They defeated South Africa in the Round of 32 before falling to Morocco.
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What comes next?
Before the USMNT's two friendlies, the team's top European-based stars will see their seasons kick off over the next few weeks. The team's MLS-based players, meanwhile, are in midseason form and will be heading into the home stretch of their season come September.
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