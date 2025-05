The Bianconeri were on track for three points until a 96th minute equalizer from Lazio forced them to settle for a point

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Juventus draw Lazio 1-1

USMNT's McKennie notched assist on Juve's lone goal

Bianconeri hit a roadblock in race for UCL next season Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱