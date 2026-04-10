USMNT defender John Tolkin suffers injury in Holstein Kiel win

Tolkin has been a steady presence for Kiel since making the move to Europe in January 2025 and has played 26 matches for the 2. Bundesliga club this season. This week's match came against Dusseldorf, and it could prove to be a very impactful one.

Seven minutes into the game, Tolkin went down with an apparent leg injury and was replaced by Marko Ivezic. Kiel went on to earn a 2-1 win that could be crucial for their season, but Tolkin's injury could have a lasting impact for club, country and the player himself.