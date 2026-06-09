‘It gives people pride’ - A balloon, a military base and a displaced club: How Irvine became the USMNT’s unlikely World Cup home

Dan Rutstein, OCSC's president, was a massive part of the process from the very beginning, and in truth, the end result of the process was never fully clear. Irvine knew they wanted to host, but who could they host? That was always something of a mystery.

"I'm not going to name names," Rutstein tells GOAL, "but there were two teams that came to visit that did not make the World Cup. They sent out equipment managers and logistics people because, if they would have qualified, this would have been a venue they were looking at. They wasted their money, unfortunately.

"We were secretly hoping for the best possible team, because, no offense to some of them, but if this was the training base for a Curacao, for example, that doesn't really move the needle the same."

One of the teams to examine the facilities throughout the years were the USMNT. Rutstein estimates that they must have visited half a dozen times. Representatives from U.S. Soccer checked everything. Where would cameras be placed? Did the facility have ice baths and massage tables? Where could you wash kits? If the hotel and venue aren't in the same jurisdiction, who would provide a police escort: city or county police?

"Somebody should write a book about how you prepare for a tournament," Rutstein says, "because there are so many little things that you have to think of so that players don't feel like they're somewhere else. We're only seeing 10 percent of it, but the intricacies of making this work are extraordinary."

OCSC and the city of Irvine had answers to all of those questions, which is why, in March, U.S. Soccer officially confirmed that they'd be headed to Orange County for their World Cup run.

"We've had all sorts of teams, some of the best teams in the world," Rutstein said, "and then obviously it gets closer, and then you find out, boom, it's America. It can't get any bigger."

The facility itself is less than 15 years old. The first thing you notice is, of course, the giant balloon, but a further walk through the grounds reveals a wide variety of spaces and amenities. Location is also key. Orange County is about 45 miles from SoFi Stadium, where the U.S. will play two group matches. On a good day, you can make the trip in an hour, which means players will be close to Los Angeles, but not too close to one of the biggest cities in the world, giving them the privacy required to prepare for a World Cup.

"When we found out we were going to be on the West Coast, we visited 27 different facilities from all the way up to Seattle to all the way down in San Diego," Zapataka said on Monday. "It became very clear that here in Orange County, this was our home. We felt it immediately. As we walked in the door, they said, 'Welcome home'. We chose that because of the people and because of the facility."









Rutstein is quick to praise the facilities. He's also quick to sell the romanticism of it all.

"There are fields everywhere, but it's also oddly beautiful," he says. "There are mountains in the background and you've got this giant balloon that's a staple of the park here. If you're out there in the afternoon, the way the sun sets over the mountains, it's one of the most beautiful stadiums I've ever seen.

"You also can't discount that the weather is beautiful. The weather is going to be a talking point throughout the tournament but, Orange County is blessed. It's sunny and 75 all year round. Orange County is blessed with those natural benefits, and they're going to take advantage of them."

There are complications, though. Not everything is ideal, at least for the hosts themselves.