USMNT roundup: Haji Wright and Coventry fall to Tottenham in Carabao Cup, Cameron Carter-Vickers & Auston Trusty earn UCL win with Celtic
Wright logged 71 minutes for Coventry while Carter-Vickers led Celtic to victory with Trusty making his club debut
Coventry & Wright fall to Spurs 2-1 in EFL Cup
Carter-Vickers leads Celtic to big win in UCL
Gio Reyna-less Dortmund defeat Club Brugge