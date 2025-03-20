Antonee Robinson USMNT 2024Getty
Siddhant Lazar

USMNT, Fulham star Antonee Robinson reveals tendinopathy behind decision to withdraw from CONCACAF Nations League squad

CONCACAF Nations LeaguePremier LeagueFulhamUSA

The USMNT defender has disclosed his ongoing battle with tendinopathy, leading to his withdrawal from the upcoming CONCACAF Nations League squad

  • Robinson has been managing the condition for several months
  • The defender's absence is a significant blow to the USMNT's defensive lineup
  • His focus now shifts to recovery and getting his fitness back to peak condition
Article continues below

Next matches