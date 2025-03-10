GOAL takes a look at which American players are playing the best ahead of the upcoming CONCACAF Nations League

They say form is temporary and class is permanent - but even the classiest players are a lot better when in top form. With the CONCACAF Nations League Finals set to kick off next week, one key question remains: Which U.S. men's national team players are in the best form?

It’s a crucial topic, especially with tournament call-ups looming. For the USMNT, these games matter. Competitive matches are rare on the road to the 2026 World Cup, and manager Mauricio Pochettino will need his top players ready to deliver. Fortunately, several have taken their games to new heights in recent weeks.

Christian Pulisic nearly made the list after single-handedly lifting Milan to a 3-2 win over Lecce. But with Milan’s recent struggles, he just missed out - a testament to how well other USMNT stars are performing. Pulisic’s quality is well known, but these players have been raising their games even higher.

From established USMNT starters to those pushing for a breakthrough, these are the American stars thriving at club level. This is not a ranking of the best players, overall, but rather a snapshot of who is showing the best form at the moment. GOAL takes a look in this recurring feature tracking the pulse of U.S. talent worldwide.