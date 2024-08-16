Ahead of the European season, GOAL breaks down the top 10 Americans Abroad for the upcoming campaign

The summer was longer than many would have expected. That's what happens when you get bounced early from a major tournament: you have to sit there and live with it for a little while. Thankfully, that time is done, and the U.S. men's national team's biggest stars are set to take the field once again.

The major European leagues are set to begin this weekend, although a few have already gotten underway throughout the continent. From Italy to England and just about everywhere in between, the USMNT's most important players are finally back at the club level, and with the World Cup less than two years away, there's little time to waste.

A new coach, Mauricio Pochettino, is reportedly on the way to the USMNT, but what will he see as he watches? There are stars scattered throughout different levels of Europe, giving the Argentine plenty to consider with his American roster going forward.

Who should he be keeping his eye on? Ahead of the European season, GOAL breaks down the top 10 Americans Abroad based on last season's performance and their hopes for the new campaign.