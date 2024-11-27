Celtic FC v Club Brugge KV - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD5Getty Images Sport
Jacob Schneider

USMNT defender Cameron Carter-Vickers scores horrendous own-goal for Celtic in Champions League

USAC. Carter-VickersCeltic vs Club BrugesCelticClub BrugesChampions League

After some miscommunication with goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, Carter-Vickers accidentally put the ball in his own net.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Celtic playing Club Brugge in UCL
  • Carter-Vickers scores brutal own-goal
  • U.S. international yet to feature under Pochettino
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱