'Exactly where I want to be' - Inside the mind of Christian Pulisic, the USMNT's reluctant superstar embracing his unique World Cup spotlight

Pulisic never wavered. He wasn't feeling it, he'd say, at least no more so than usual. Pressure, at least publicly, was not something he was willing to embrace.

"I feel like I've dealt with this my whole career, in a way," he tells GOAL in an exclusive interview just days out from the 2026 tournament getting under way. "Maybe the moment is a little bit bigger, of course, but honestly, it doesn't change my preparation. It doesn't change much at all for me.

"Going into it, like, yes, it's a World Cup. Everyone has pressure, if that's what people want me to say, but it's also like... This is what I've trained every day for. This is what I've dreamed of, to have this pressure.

"I want to be in this position, so I wouldn't change it for the world. It’s a privilege, honestly, to have it. I'm trying to live in this moment and do the best I can. Hopefully, people realize that."

Maybe, then, Pulisic has been telling the truth all along. Maybe this is not some act of denial or a carefully constructed answer meant to keep the outside world at a distance. Maybe he has simply been building to this moment since he was 16 years old, and thus there is no new weight because he has been carrying it for as long as he can remember.

Regardless of how Pulisic feels, the moment has arrived. The World Cup is here in North America and, for many fans of the U.S. men's national team, he is the face of it. The hope is that the sport will change forever, and Pulisic has to be one of the driving agents of that change.

The world is watching his country and how it performs as host. It is watching his national team and how it has changed since the last time the World Cup roadshow turned up on American soil four years before he was born. It is watching his teammates as they look to change perceptions about their own places in the global game.

More than most, though, it is watching Pulisic. Rightly or wrongly, he is the player people know and want to know. For years, American soccer has been begging Pulisic to come out of his shell. But the reality is he hasn't been in a shell; he's been himself. Quiet, shy, thoughtful and, at times, withdrawn - that's Pulisic.

Whether he frames it that way or not, this is Pulisic's big moment. It's not his alone, as many want him to think, but he is at the center of it, and that isn't normal.

"Sometimes it can be hard, for sure," he says. "I feel like it all moves and happens so fast. In some weird ways, it feels like I'm just a kid starting out with the national team, but it's crazy to think that I've played for the national team for 10 years now. It's insane. I've played in a World Cup. We've been through all of this. I've been through so much in my personal life. It's just constantly trying to grow and trying to live and be in this moment.

"Now we're here, and yeah, sometimes I let it slip by and take these moments for granted, but I really want to try to take this moment in, because that's what it is."

Few can explain what that moment is like. Pulisic can't yet, but he can try. This, then, is a look at how Pulisic has prepared for the moment, and at a person who both craves and shies away from the spotlight that will ultimately be placed on him this summer.