USMNT's Christian Pulisic and AC Milan advance to Coppa Italia final after Luka Jovic's brilliant brace vs. Inter Milan in semifinals
The Rossoneri defeated Inter in leg two after a 1-1 draw, advancing to the final where they will play the winner of Bologna vs. Empoli
- AC Milan defeat Inter 3-0 (4-1) in Coppa Italia semifinals
- Luka Jovic nets emphatic brace to lift Rossoneri to finals of competition
- USMNT's Christian Pulisic started match