USMNT's Chris Richards helps secure clean sheet for Crystal Palace in stunning draw vs. Manchester United

GettyAlex LabidouUSMNT's Chris Richards helps secure clean sheet for Crystal Palace in stunning draw vs. Manchester UnitedUSAC. RichardsCrystal Palace vs Manchester UnitedCrystal PalaceManchester UnitedPremier LeagueThe American defender helped keep the Red Devils in a shock draw at Selhurst Park Richards started and played 90 minutesUnited dominated but couldn't find the netPalace still looking for first win