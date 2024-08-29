USMNT in the Champions League: Christian Pulisic, Yunus Musah, and top Americans to watch in Europe's top competition

Getty Images SportAlex LabidouUSMNT in the Champions League: Christian Pulisic, Yunus Musah, and top Americans to watch in Europe's top competitionUSAFEATURESChampions LeaguePSV EindhovenCelticMonacoAC MilanJuventusBorussia DortmundC. PulisicY. MusahT. WeahW. McKennieG. ReynaF. BalogunC. Carter-VickersS. DestR. LedezmaR. PepiM. TillmanThere could be a record number of Americans in the UCL and plenty of tantalizing storylinesArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowThere could be 12+ USMNT players in UCLJuve vs. PSV shouldn't disappointTransfer window could impact some rostersArticle continues below