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USMNT future tiers GFXGOAL
Ryan Tolmich

USMNT 2030 World Cup cycle tiers: From Folarin Balogun and Malik Tillman to Gio Reyna and Alejandro Zendejas, where every player stands after their 2026 Round of 16 exit

Analysis
USA
World Cup
FEATURES
USA vs Belgium
C. Pulisic
F. Balogun
W. McKennie
C. Richards
G. Reyna
A. Zendejas

GOAL breaks down where each player of the 2026 USMNT World Cup squad stands as a new cycle begins.

The 2026 World Cup cycle has ended for the U.S. Men's National Team, and it ended quite cruelly. Everyone knows what happened: a 4-1 beatdown at the hands of Belgium that few saw coming, and one that this team will struggle to accept for a long, long time.

The thing about World Cup cycles, though, is that one begins as one ends. So, while the players surely haven't turned the page to 2030 yet, U.S. Soccer's planning for it is already surely underway, and in September, that cycle will begin with the first post-World Cup camp.

The fact is that, by 2030, this team will look dramatically different. There were 13 holdovers from the 2022 squad this summer, and there could be even fewer in the team by the time 2030 rolls around. That's the nature of international soccer: it never stops moving. Because of that, USMNT players find themselves in very different places as the focus turns towards 2030.

So let's rank them by tiers as we look ahead to where everyone stands as one era ends and a new one begins.

  • BalogunGetty Images

    See you in 2030

    Chris Richards: The USMNT's best center back and there isn't another in sight that will challenge that fact. Late mistake against Belgium aside, Richards was a rock in this tournament and will likely get better with experience. He'll be 30 in 2030, which is right in a defender's prime.

    Alex Freeman: The defender was this team's youngest player at 21, and he isn't even scratching the surface of his talent. It'll be fun to watch him develop going forward as he looks to build on what was a really good introduction to the highest levels of international soccer.

    Malik Tillman: This World Cup was a huge, huge leap for the midfielder, who was arguably the USMNT's best player this summer. It'll be fun to see how he builds off that in the next few years.

    Christian Pulisic: For all of his faults against Belgium, he's still this team's biggest name for a reason. Barring injury, Pulisic is this team's most talented player and shouldn't experience a complete decline by next World Cup - where he would be age 31. For now, you build around him until someone else convinces you otherwise.

    Folarin Balogun: He'll be in his prime in four years at age 29, and we still have to see what this summer means for his club career. It's easy to imagine Balogun at a top, top club at some point soon. The USMNT will also be dreaming that, by 2030, he's among the better strikers in the world.

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  • USA v Australia: Group D - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    A key player

    Sergino Dest: Just 25, the PSV star isn't quite in his prime yet and, despite what he showed against Belgium, he is a fantastic attacking player. He is somewhat limited, though, and will likely fall behind Freeman depending on the next system. His injury history is a concern, too, as he puts more miles on his legs.

    Tyler Adams: No one in the player pool can do what Adams does, which is why he's been so vital for this team since his arrival. Still, so much of this cycle for him was impacted by injuries, and he'll be 31 next World Cup. That's why, despite how good he is, it's not a total guarantee.

    Weston McKennie: An absolute monster through the first four games. McKennie looks set to star for Juventus going forward, too, which will make him one of the veterans this team builds around.

    Sebastian Berhalter: Are there better players than him? Probably, but any coach would be crazy not to really lean on the midfielder heading into next cycle. He exemplifies what it means to be a USMNT player, and you can't have enough guys who bring that.

    Ricardo Pepi: A very good striker, which is why Premier League clubs are interested. Can he be great, though? The striker position is always so hard to project, and it's hard to project where Pepi will be in 2030. Will he be lighting up England, or will a top league prove a step too far again? The answer to that will determine how he fits going forward.

  • Gio Reyna USMNT World Cup 2026 ParaguayGetty

    Probably sticking around

    Gio Reyna: Such a tough, tough case. Otherworldly potential, yet still minimal club production. What comes next? Only he can really answer that question as he looks set for another reset.

    Auston Trusty: Got his goal in the World Cup and, when he was on the field, looked more than capable. We'll have to see how he pushes on at Celtic and if whoever coaches the national team gives him a few more chances than the previous ones.

    Mark McKenzie: Didn't play much at this World Cup, but is obviously a well-liked leader and teammate. Can still progress in Europe, and the reality is that there will be a need at center back even as that position turns over.

    Chris Brady: The youngest of the goalkeeping trio, he does have the benefit of potential and upside. It all depends on how he develops over these next few years, though, and if he can take a leap that makes him capable of being the starting guy.

    Matt Freese: He'll have to really shake off the mistake against Belgium, but he's strong enough and talented enough to do so. Still, this World Cup did show his level as a good but not great goalkeeper, which means his spot isn't safe if other good goalkeepers roll into the team.

    Max Arfsten: Didn't play much at this World Cup, but is just 25 with room to grow, particularly if he makes the move to Europe. If that happens, he's in the mix.

    Joe Scally: That's two World Cups with limited minutes for Scally, who is still just 23. If he wants to rise up the depth chart, though, he'll seemingly need to get better on the ball. Can that happen? Absolutely, but it'll have to because it's the reason that others have been ahead of him.

    Tim Weah: His versatility helps, for sure, but this World Cup didn't really showcase much. Weah's spot over the next few years will largely be down to the next coach, who will have to decide where and on what side of the field he plays.

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  • USA v Australia: Group D - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    In the player pool to start but there are concerns

    Antonee Robinson: On talent? Of course. When Robinson is at his best, he's a lock. The issue is his injury history and the fact that he'll be nearly 33 in 2030. If he's still at this level, great, but it's not wild to expect a drop-off at some point in this cycle.

    Matt Turner: Will generally depend on how others in his position develop, but Turner will also be 35 by the time the next World Cup kicks off. Goalkeepers age differently, though, so don't totally write him off.

    Brenden Aaronson: Maybe this is what Aaronson is, and that's okay. The issue is that he plays a position that really depends on production. If that doesn't come in these next few years, there will be younger options behind him eager to show why they can produce more.

    Haji Wright: The third striker this summer and, while it seems he's taking a step on the club level, the other two strikers in this squad are younger and have higher ceilings. When you factor in the youth on the way up, this will be a hard spot to hold onto.

    Alejandro Zendejas: Got into the World Cup squad after tearing apart Liga MX, but, again, attacking spots can get crowded in a hurry. He'll be 32 by 2030, and there aren't many 32-year-olds who suddenly contribute at World Cups after not playing much at the previous one. Because of that, the expectation is that his spot will eventually turn over to someone younger.

  • USA v Belgium: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Thanks for the memories

    Tim Ream: This time, it's actually over. All credit to Ream for fighting long enough to make this World Cup, and the USMNT will be thankful he did given how good he was in the first few games of this tournament. Still, teams don't win World Cups with 42-year-old central defenders, which means it's time to say goodbye to one of the team's most honorable servants.

    Miles Robinson: He's just 29, and it was great to see him get his World Cup call-up after cruelly missing out last time. That said, it's time to start giving younger defenders chances, which means others have to make way. Robinson seems like a candidate to do that.

    Cristian Roldan: It's heartbreaking that injuries didn't allow him to get his World Cup moment. The fact that he made it to this World Cup is a win, though, after several years out of the picture. The USMNT will miss his presence and leadership, for sure.