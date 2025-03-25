Unlucky gift from Christian Pulisic! Alexa Melton watches the USMNT’s CONCACAF Nations League flop in match-worn jersey given to her by AC Milan star boyfriend
Alexa Melton saw the USMNT fluff their lines in CONCACAF Nations League action while donning a match-worn Christian Pulisic jersey.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- United States finished fourth in Nations League
- Previously struggled at 2024 Copa America
- Continuing countdown to next summer's World Cup