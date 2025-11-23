Getty/GOAL
Unai Emery sends 'angry' message to Morgan Rogers after Aston Villa star's superb brace in win over Leeds
Rogers bags spectacular brace in Aston Villa's Leeds win
Aston Villa secured their sixth win in seven league matches as Rogers delivered a sensational brace to overturn an early Leeds lead at Elland Road. The 23-year-old equalised with an inventive near-post flick before stepping up again after the break to bury a superb free-kick, echoing Emi Buendia’s memorable strike against Bournemouth. His goals arrived at a crucial moment for a player who has been under scrutiny after a slow start to the 2025/26 season.
Rogers had entered the campaign facing heightened expectations following last year’s breakout, but his form initially dipped as Aston Villa adjusted tactically and opposition sides paid closer attention to him. His brace against Leeds, though, represented a decisive resurgence, reaffirming his importance to Emery’s system.
The Elland Road display came on the back of a confidence-boosting equaliser against Tottenham last month, suggesting Rogers is beginning to recover the sharpness that defined his 27-goal contributions last year. With Villa aiming for greater consistency in attack, the return of Rogers’ decisiveness could not have been better timed. His performance ensured Villa departed Leeds with momentum and renewed optimism.
- Getty Images Sport
Emery wants Rogers to remain 'angry'
“Through numbers it is more brilliant and really relevant, his work today,” Emery said when speaking to reporters about Morgan. “His impact was positive with goals. Always he plays well. He does his task and he is versatile across different positions.
“Maybe today he showed that he is angry to score. Being angry, he scored two goals, focusing on how he could get numbers. He did it, helping the team and for our victory today. He is a player who can get numbers. Last year he got double numbers for goals and assists. This year I think he will get this again.
“He was playing fantastic before this match, not getting numbers, but helping the team. With those goals today, it’s more brilliant. I think Morgan is very important when he is scoring and when he is not scoring. He is working tactically, being versatile, and performing very consistently.”
Asked what he meant by angry, Emery said: “Hungry and angry to score. Both. It is in this direction.”
Emery opens up on Aston Villa's resurgence after poor start
Emery continued on to talk about Aston Villa's overall performance: “Overall, I am happy with the team. Through our structure, tactically, we were disciplined and organised. We played with personality. Each player felt comfortable in their best position and getting confidence.”
“There is still some work to do for some players, but how we are progressively getting better is really something I am proud of. I am very demanding in our way because now we are better in the table.”
“My message is the same. We are not contenders for the top six or top four. We fought fantastic to be there or competing for those positions. Now we want to do the same.”
- Getty/GOAL
Aston Villa finally picking up form ahead of festive period
Rogers’ brace sets up a pivotal stretch in which Villa will look to maintain their form heading into a tightly packed December schedule. First off, they will face off against Young Boys on Thursday, November 27. They will then face off against Wolves and Brighton before a crucial test against Arsenal at Villa Park.
For Rogers, the challenge now is to turn a brilliant afternoon in Leeds into a sustained run of form after a testing start to the campaign. His underlying numbers have suggested a player close to finding rhythm, and the brace may prove the catalyst for an extended resurgence.
Advertisement