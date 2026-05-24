'It's unacceptable!' - Micky van de Ven vents fury over Tottenham's 'embarrassing' season after narrow relegation escape

Van de Ven stated: "It is unacceptable that the last game we played this season we play for relegation. This club has some unbelievable players. It was embarrassing to let it come to the final day, but we did it, and that is what is important."

He added: "To be honest, I was more emotional at the end of the final whistle. It has been a tough season for me personally as well. I played almost every game, and I have suffered a lot. The emotions are really happy, and we must not let it happen again."