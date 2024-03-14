Tyler Adams Bournemouth 2023Getty Images
Chris Burton

Tyler Adams welcomes return to ‘chaos’ 12 months after last Premier League appearance – with injury-ravaged USMNT star finally back in action at Bournemouth

Tyler AdamsUSAPremier LeagueAFC Bournemouth

Tyler Adams made his Premier League debut for Bournemouth against Luton, 12 months after his last appearance in the English top-flight for Leeds.

  • American star looking to shine once more
  • Fitness frustration has been holding him back
  • Lots to look forward to with club & country

