FBL-ENG-PR-ASTON VILLA-LIVERPOOLAFP
Ritabrata Banerjee

'Thanks for the two assists!' - Marcus Rashford's impact at Aston Villa hailed by team-mates Marco Asensio and Youri Tielemans after decisive role in late win against Chelsea

M. RashfordAston VillaAston Villa vs ChelseaChelseaPremier LeagueY. TielemansM. Asensio

Marcus Rashford contributed with two assists as Aston Villa came back from behind to beat Chelsea 2-1, earning praise from his new team-mates.

  • Rashford starred with two assists in Villa's win
  • Emery's side came back from behind to beat Chelsea
  • Marcos Asensio netted a brace
