Is this the turning point for Real Madrid? Vinicius Jr claims Spanish Super Cup success will change their season as Brazilian targets final showdown against Barcelona

Vinicius Jr believes the Spanish Super Cup offers Real Madrid the perfect platform to hit the reset button on a fluctuating season. Speaking ahead of the high-stakes semi-final clash against local rivals Atletico Madrid in Jeddah, the Brazilian forward emphasised the psychological weight of the tournament.

For Los Blancos, the trip to Saudi Arabia represents more than just a pursuit of silverware; it is an opportunity to silence the doubters following a difficult few months. Under the guidance of Xabi Alonso, Madrid have struggled for consistency, allowing Barcelona to open up a four-point gap at the top of La Liga. However, Vinicius is convinced that a strong showing in the Middle East can act as a catalyst for the remainder of the campaign.

"The team is well connected, conscious for this match, because we know that when we come to Arabia and play two good matches it changes the whole dynamic of the season," Vinicius declared.