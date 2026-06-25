Trust in Thomas Tuchel! Ghastly Ghana display DIDN'T prove England manager wrong on Cole Palmer omission - Three Lions still have enough talent to find answers and plot deep World Cup run

The knee-jerk reaction is to ask why alternative decisions weren't made, and the same is happening following England's drab 0-0 draw with Ghana on Tuesday, with plenty of fans and pundits questioning Thomas Tuchel's decision to leave out a number of do-it-all gamechangers who 'offer something different' in attack such as Palmer.

The Chelsea playmaker is not in England's World Cup squad largely due to his repeated poor performances at a club level for the past 18 months. Phil Foden, a similar type of player - albeit one who has never really had a good game for England on the biggest stage - is also watching from home after two seasons worth of underwhelming displays for Manchester City. Following the bore draw in Boston, Tuchel's critics are questioning those calls.

Yet that is all rather hasty. Yes, England struggled against Ghana, predominantly due to them lacking creative ideas in the middle of the pitch. But they were also confronted with an opponent that had zero interest in the concept of 'playing football' - something their manager, Carlos Queiroz, openly admitted at full-time. It was 90 dour minutes of a system failing to work against the most natural counter to it.

When teams want to play, where spaces are open, and when there are chances to move the ball around, Tuchel's set-up can be effective. It wouldn't hurt, then, to trust the process for a little while longer.