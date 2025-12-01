Trouble ahead for Real Madrid? Los Blancos dressing room split in opinion on Xabi Alonso as Girona draw cranks up pressure

Alonso has, however, found himself under scrutiny for some time. It was revealed back in October that his “personal approach and some of his footballing concepts had not gone down well with a significant number of the first team” in Madrid.

It is claimed that a meeting has taken place at the Bernabeu which saw Alonso and his players attempt to get to the bottom of any supposed issues. First-team stars such as Kylian Mbappe, Federico Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga have attempted to quash talk of their being rifts in the Real camp.

The Athletic claims that there is “currently a mix of players who remain unconvinced about Alonso’s methods and others who argue that the manager is not to blame”. Someone that falls into the latter of those two camps has said: “This is not the coach’s problem, it’s very obvious.”

Another source at the Bernabeu has said: “The problem is not Xabi. Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and (Jude) Bellingham are incompatible; you can’t have a balanced team with those three.” It is said that Alonso’s messages are “not getting through to the players”, leading to disjointed displays.

