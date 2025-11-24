Trouble for Juventus? Kenan Yildiz contract talks not going well as highly-rated forward demands bigger pay rise than Serie A side are offering

Juventus entered the post-Igor Tudor phase with renewed expectations under Luciano Spalletti, but the 1-1 draw against Fiorentina again exposed a team struggling to convert potential into performance. Central to the disappointment was Yildiz, a player once heralded as Juve’s next attacking leader, yet now fighting both form and fitness.

Yildiz has scored only goal in his last 12 matches which was a late strike against Udinese in a match Juve were already leading by a goal. The decline is striking when compared to his early-season output where he had produced two goals and four assists in four games. Since then, something has come undone.

Against Fiorentina too, the 20-year-old drifted through the match with little spark. Part of the issue stems from the knee problem he has been nursing for weeks. Yet Juventus continue to lean on him heavily, starting him in nearly every match as he is both important and the team's lack of alternatives.

Spalletti defended him, noting the team’s slow tempo offered “little vertical service” to their forwards, but as reality stands Juventus look blunt, and Yildiz looks burdened.