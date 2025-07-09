USWNT star Trinity Rodman receives apology after slamming Wimbledon commentator for calling her 'Tiffany' and repeatedly mentioning estranged father Dennis
An apology has been issued to USWNT star Trinity Rodman after she complained about Wimbledon commentators getting her name wrong.
- Rodman hit out at Wimbledon commentary
- Was called 'Tiffany' during Ben Shelton match
- Also unhappy with references to her estranged father