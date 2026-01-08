Trinity Rodman headlines Emma Hayes’ NWSL-only USWNT camp while a free agent

Hayes has named the 26-player January camp roster, ahead of matches against Paraguay and Chile. The camp will conclude with a game against Paraguay first on Jan. 24 at DSHP in Carson, Calif., and then finish with a test against Chile on Jan. 27 at Harder Stadium in Santa Barbara, Calif.

The roster features entirely National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) players, with the camp falling outside a FIFA competition window. Rodman returns to the USWNT roster for the first time since her lone appearance in 2025, joining the squad despite currently being a free agent.

That appearance proved decisive. Rodman scored the game-winning goal in a 2-0 victory over Brazil, marking her first national team outing since the 2024 Olympic gold medal match.

Though her club situation for the 2026 season remains unresolved, Rodman brings unmatched experience to this group. She leads the roster in both caps (47) and goals (11), a critical presence for a squad averaging just 6.6 caps per player.

Other highlights on the roster include four first-time call-ups and nine players who are from Southern California.