'No matter what' - Trent Alexander-Arnold reveals true feelings on Liverpool return as Real Madrid star believes reunion was 'destined' to happen
Alexander-Arnold to face Liverpool for first time
When the Champions League draw was made in late August, one of the headlines was the Liverpool versus Madrid fixture - just months after Alexander-Arnold swapped the Reds for Los Blancos. When news broke of the 27-year-old's impending move to the Spanish giants, many Liverpool fans were up in arms against the defender, with some booing him in his final outings for the Premier League side. That animosity may have subsided a bit after his send-off, where he helped them win the league title last season, but it will be interesting to see what reception he gets at Anfield for Tuesday's enticing Champions League clash. Whatever happens, Alexander-Arnold himself says he will "always love" Liverpool but admits this fixture may have come too soon for him.
'Mixed emotions' for Alexander-Arnold
Alexander-Arnold says Madrid were "destined" to lock horns with Liverpool in the league phase of this season's Champions League, particularly as they have faced off against each other so often in this competition in recent years.
He told Amazon Prime Sport: "When the draw was announced, I think everyone kind of knew it was going to happen, it was destined for that fixture to come. Obviously, they're a top team, so I knew at some point I'd end up going back there or playing against Liverpool. It's happening so soon. Mixed emotions. I think it'll be a very, very difficult game but one that I'm excited for."
The Liverpool academy product added that he will not celebrate if he scores against his old team. He will certainly hope to be involved after recovering from a hamstring injury.
He said: "Whatever way I'm received is the decision of the fans. I'll always love the club, I'll always be a fan of the club. I'll always be thankful for the opportunities and the things we achieved together - they'll live with me forever. No matter what, my feelings won't change towards Liverpool. I've got memories there that will last me a lifetime and, no matter how I'm received, that won't change."
'Agent Bellingham' helped secure Real Madrid move
Alexander-Arnold spent the best part of 20 years at Liverpool but the 34-cap England international was ready for a change of scene this year. He got his move to Madrid in the summer, seemingly with the encouragement of England team-mate Jude Bellingham. And by his own admission, it appears that the former Borussia Dortmund star played a big role in Alexander-Arnold following him to the Santiago Bernabeu.
He added: "There was a lot of speculation, the 'agent Jude' stuff. It was more so in his first season [at Real], we'd meet up at England camps and everyone would want to know what it was like behind the scenes. He said it was incredible, and he'd never seen anything like it. The drive from the whole club, to win and the expectation to win. He talked so highly of the club, and I'd made my mind up at the end of the day, I needed a change for me. I wanted a new challenge on and off the pitch."
Liverpool struggling after Alexander-Arnold exit
Alexander-Arnold has long been criticised for his defensive actions not being up to scratch in many people's eyes. But it seems some may have overlooked how important he was to Liverpool in an attacking sense. Not only have they not been as effective down the right this season, but Mohamed Salah, who so often relied on Alexander-Arnold's contributions, has looked well off it this term. Summer signing Jeremie Frimpong and Conor Bradley have failed to fire so far, and this week, the England man could show Arne Slot's team what they are missing.
