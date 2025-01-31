Trent Alexander-Arnold treats Instagram model girlfriend Estelle Behnke to curry date night in Manchester as Liverpool star mulls over future ahead of free agency
Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold treated his Instagram model girlfriend Estelle Behnke to a curry date night in Manchester.
- England international running contract down
- Has seen move to Real Madrid speculated on
- Found happiness off the pitch in private life