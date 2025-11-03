Getty Images Sport
Trent Alexander-Arnold leaves heartfelt tribute to Diogo Jota on return to Liverpool with Real Madrid
Alexander-Arnold pays tribute to Jota on Anfield return
Ahead of Real Madrid’s Champions League meeting with Liverpool, Alexander-Arnold made an emotional return to Anfield to honour his former teammate Jota. The English full-back, who joined Los Blancos in the summer, placed a floral wreath, a handwritten message, and a red PlayStation 4 controller, a nod to Jota’s love of gaming, at the memorial dedicated to the Portuguese forward and his brother Andre.
Alexander-Arnold’s handwritten message read: “My mate Diogo, you are so missed but still so loved. Yours and Andre's memory will always live on. I smile every time I think about you and will always remember the great times we shared. Miss you, mate, every day. Forever 20. YNWA. Love Trent and family.”
The 26-year-old was joined by Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso, Dean Huijsen, and club legend Emilio Butragueno, who all laid flowers in remembrance of the Anfield favourite. Their gesture was warmly received by Liverpool supporters across social media.
Jota's tragic death and the subsequent tributes
The tribute comes just months after the tragic death of Jota and his brother Andre, who were killed in a car accident in northern Spain on July 3. The crash occurred when their vehicle veered off the A-52 motorway near Cernadilla, ending the lives of two much-loved figures in Portuguese football. The loss sent shockwaves through the sport, particularly at Liverpool, where Jota had become an integral part of proceedings.
In the days following Jota’s passing, Alexander-Arnold had released an emotional message on social media, which read: "It's so difficult to find the right words when your head and heart are struggling to accept that someone you care so much about has gone. Diogo, your family was your world. They were everything. For Rute, his children, and his parents, all of our hearts are broken. And for Andre as well. Brothers and best friends.
"When it's less painful, I want to remember Diogo with a big smile. So many laughs and happy moments. He was such a great team-mate and a true friend. Forever number 20. Rest in peace, Diogo."
Liverpool responded to the tragedy by retiring Jota’s No.20 shirt, ensuring his contribution to the club’s modern era would never be forgotten. Nicknamed the “Silent Assassin”, Jota earned a reputation as one of the Premier League’s most efficient forwards, known for his composure, work rate, and knack for scoring decisive goals. During his five years at Anfield, he made over 140 appearances, winning the Premier League, FA Cup, two League Cups, and a Community Shield.
Alexander-Arnold's first return to Liverpool after Jota's death
Alexander-Arnold’s return to Liverpool carried an added emotional weight as he visited the stadium for the first time since his transfer to Real Madrid. The right-back departed Anfield in July in an £8.4 million move after more than a decade with his boyhood club.
The memorial stop took place less than 24 hours before Real Madrid’s Champions League group-stage match against Liverpool. Accompanied by Alonso, another figure who straddles the history of both clubs, Alexander-Arnold was visibly emotional as he stood before the shrine, pausing in silence before placing his tribute.
Alexander-Arnold back at Anfield for Champions League clash
Real Madrid will face Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday night in what promises to be a charged Champions League encounter, both emotionally and competitively. For Alexander-Arnold, the match was supposed to mark his return in front of the Kop after having left the Reds; however, the right-back is unlikely to start the game as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury that has seen him miss close to seven weeks so far. Nonetheless, Alexander-Arnold will at least have the chance to sit in the away dugout at Anfield for the first time in his career.
