The Trent Alexander-Arnold blueprint! Ibrahima Konate's transfer priority revealed as Liverpool defender enters final 12 months of his contract I. Konate Liverpool Transfers Real Madrid Premier League

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has decided on his next destination if contract talks with the Reds do no porgress in the next one year. The French defender has entered the final 12 months of his deal and negotiation over a possible extension has currently stalled. Konate could follow in the footsteps of Trent Alexander-Arnold and move to Madrid for free next summer.