Transfer talk over? Harry Kane tipped to remain at Bayern Munich ‘for a long time’ after seeing Barcelona move & Premier League return speculated on

Kane stepped out of his comfort zone when leaving Tottenham for the Allianz Arena in 2023. He bid farewell to north London as Spurs’ all-time leading scorer and has maintained remarkable individual standards at Bayern.

The 30-goal barrier has been reached in the 2025-26 campaign heading into a winter break, with a half-century of efforts at club level being recorded across a calendar year for the first time. A second Bundesliga Golden Boot was collected last season when finding the target on 41 occasions in all competitions.

Kane also lifted his trophy curse when becoming a title winner in Germany. He has savoured a Super Cup success since then and has Champions League glory in his sights for 2026 - alongside a World Cup quest as captain of his country.