'Has been on the club's shortlist' - Man Utd legend Jaap Stam urges club to sign 'dream' Barcelona ace in January
Carrick out to save Man Utd's season
As Michael Carrick takes the reins at Old Trafford on an interim basis, the focus has inevitably shifted to how United can salvage their season and push for Champions League qualification. While the winter transfer window is notoriously difficult for securing elite talent, club icon Stam believes the hierarchy must be ambitious. The treble-winning defender urged his former side to reignite their interest in a player who has been tantalisingly out of reach for years: De Jong.
Stam argues that United are crying out for a technician capable of dictating the tempo, a profile that the current squad sorely lacks. For Stam, De Jong is not just a luxury addition but a necessity if the club wants to evolve its playing style.
Stam identifies De Jong as the catalyst for change
The saga linking De Jong to United is one of the longest-running in recent transfer history, dating back to the summer of 2022. Stam confirmed that the interest is not merely media speculation but a concrete desire from the club that has persisted through managerial changes.
“My dream signing for Manchester United in the January transfer window would be Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona,” Stam declared to Covers.com World Cup betting. “United should always be looking at players who can make them play better football, and Frenkie has been on the club’s shortlist ever since Erik ten Hag was in charge.”
Stam’s endorsement comes from a place of deep familiarity. having observed De Jong’s rise through the ranks in Netherlands. He believes the Barcelona star’s unique skillset, specifically his ability to carry the ball and break lines, is exactly what the current United midfield is missing.
“I’ve worked with Frenkie a lot when he was a youngster at Ajax and he really is someone who can make a team play better football,” Stam explained. “He’s so comfortable on the ball and he’s got the legs to run up and down the pitch. He’s creative and he finds the right passes when he’s on the ball, which is something that United need at the moment.”
Brighton sensation Baleba also tipped for switch
While De Jong remains the "dream" target, Stam is also keeping a close eye on Premier League talent. He singled out Brighton's Baleba as another ideal recruit. The 22-year-old Cameroonian has been a revelation on the South Coast, offering a blend of physical dominance and defensive awareness that would complement De Jong’s artistry.
"Elsewhere, Carlos Baleba from Brighton is a very good player and he could do well at Old Trafford," Stam noted.
Baleba’s rise has been rapid, and his performances for the Seagulls have drawn attention from Europe's elite. For United, acquiring a player of his profile would address the defensive fragility that has plagued them this season, particularly as established stars like Casemiro reach the twilight of their careers.
Why United need a midfield overhaul
Stam’s comments highlight a glaring issue in the current United squad: the lack of a cohesive midfield identity. With Carrick now tasked with steadying the ship, the need for reliable ball progression is more acute than ever. The current options have struggled to control games against top-tier opposition, often leading to a reliance on transition moments rather than sustained pressure.
De Jong, who only recently signed a contract extension at Barcelona, represents a difficult but potentially game-changing acquisition if the club can finally convince him to swap Catalonia for Manchester.
Ultimately, Stam’s transfer wish list is driven by a desire to see his former club return to the summit of English football through superior tactical play. He does not view these signings as individual fixes, but as components of a better system.
“I’m always looking at the United’s system and how I want them to play, and I believe they would become a better team with Baleba and De Jong in there,” Stam concluded.
