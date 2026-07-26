Getty Images
Translated by
Transfer news | Real Madrid make Michael Olise deal conditional, and Liverpool reject Vinicius offer
Vozinha to Colo-Colo
Vozinha's World Cup heroics have earned him a fresh start. The Cape Verde goalkeeper has signed the papers for his free transfer from Portuguese side Chaves to Chile's Colo-Colo after a string of eye-catching displays at the 2026 finals.
Fabrizio Romano reports that the shot-stopper will fly into Chile next Friday to complete his medical and put pen to paper on the deal.
Juventus confirm their interest in Emiliano Martínez
Luciano Spalletti has confirmed Juventus want Emiliano Martínez, with the Argentine goalkeeper keen to leave Aston Villa this summer.
"He wants to leave and we are looking to compete for titles, so we want him with us, even if we already have two other goalkeepers," Spalletti told La Gazzetta dello Sport.
Real Madrid stakes Michael Olise deal
Michael Olise fancies a move to Real Madrid, according to reports, and the Spanish giants have now told Bayern Munich they are determined to sign the French winger. Just not this summer.
Fabrizio Romano reports that Madrid have made their position clear to their German counterparts: they are ready to buy Olise the moment Bayern decide to sell. With Bayern intent on keeping him, that will not be happening this summer.
Christoph Freund, Bayern's sporting director, put it bluntly to journalist Maximilian Koch. "Olise's departure to Real Madrid is not a topic for discussion at all for us. We are looking forward to his return from holiday, and he will play an important role in the team next season as he did last season."
Contradictory statements about Palhinha at Bayern Munich
German journalist Maximilian Koch has reported a clear contradiction between Bayern Munich's João Palhinha and the club's sporting director, Christoph Freund.
Freund confirmed that Palhinha and Sacha Boey both fall outside Bayern's plans for next season. The pair have already been told the club is seeking offers for them.
Palhinha sees it differently. Speaking just minutes after Freund's remarks, according to Koch, the midfielder insisted he plans to stay at Bayern next season.
Liverpool reject Vinicius offer, Al-Ahly and Arsenal wait
Vinicius Junior's agents have offered the Brazilian to Liverpool, according to journalist Ben Jacobs, with just one season left on the winger's Real Madrid contract.
Liverpool weren't interested, Jacobs added. Their focus lies on strengthening the right wing.
Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia are the ones chasing him. They tabled an offer of one billion euros last year and are now waiting for a signal from the player to close the deal.
Arsenal are treading the same path. They want the Brazilian too, but they're handling things with caution given Real Madrid's repeated insistence that his contract renewal will be sorted. That leaves the Gunners waiting on a signal from Vini before they make an official approach.
"Bizarre deal": between reports of Besiktas and Barcelona, Darwin Nunez a candidate to move to the American league!
Uruguay international Darwin Nunez, the Al-Hilal first-team striker, has edged closer to a summer exit, despite the controversy surrounding his next destination.
According to The Athletic, Atlanta United are keen on Nunez, and the two parties have already opened initial talks. No final agreement is in place yet, but the American club are giving serious thought to signing the Uruguayan. Back in England, where Nunez turned out for Liverpool, they're calling the move a "strange deal". (Read the details)
Celtic seal Kasper Hoog deal and continue negotiations to sign Haitham Hassan
Celtic have wrapped up an 11 million pound deal for Denmark's Kasper Hoog, with journalist Anthony Joseph confirming his arrival in Scotland to Sky Sports. Talks are also ongoing with Real Oviedo over a move for Egyptian winger Haitham Hassan, whose displays at the World Cup have caught the eye.
Juventus consider signing Joshua Zirkzee as a replacement for Kolo Muani
Juventus are eyeing Manchester United's Dutch striker Joshua Zirkzee as an alternative up front should their move for Randal Kolo Muani stall, according to Sky in Italy.
A financial gap with Paris Saint-Germain could push Juventus towards Zirkzee, the report added, or even see them try to land both men together.
Manchester City place Pedro Neto among their attacking options
Manchester City are weighing up a move for Chelsea's Portuguese winger Pedro Neto, according to reports in the British press carried by Sky Sports.
Juventus join the race to sign John Stones
Juventus have joined the race to sign England defender John Stones on a free transfer, according to journalist Luca Bendoni on Sky in Italy.
The former Manchester City man has plenty of options back in the Premier League, with Arsenal and Chelsea both having shown interest in the past.
Bayern Munich confirm Michael Olise is staying and deny his departure
Sky Sports has highlighted comments from Bayern Munich sporting director Christoph Freund, who flatly denied the rumours linking Michael Olise with a move to Real Madrid.
Olise is going nowhere. Freund made that plain, stressing just how central the winger will be to the Bavarians' plans next season.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting