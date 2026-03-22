'A tragicomedy!' - Jose Mourinho rages at punishment 'based on a lie' as Benfica boss denies kicking ball at opponent's bench

Mourinho, who famously billed himself as ‘The Special One’ when opening his first stint as Chelsea boss in 2004, was dismissed during the closing stages of a thrilling 2-2 draw that saw Benfica hit back from two goals down to claim a point in the 88th minute.

The outspoken 63-year-old also clashed with Porto assistant coach Lucho Gonzalez during that contest, leading to an angry confrontation, with Mourinho telling reporters afterwards that he had been called a “traitor” by his Argentine rival “20 or 30 times”.

Mourinho was handed a one-game ban for his red card and an 11-day suspension - including an additional match - for the incident with Gonzalez, which he stood accused of starting. The Champions League-winning former Porto boss said at the time: “Regarding the sending off, two things. The referee says he sent me off because I kicked a ball towards the FC Porto bench, which is completely false.

“I don't know if it was three, four or five times, but I've done it many times at the Luz stadium – after we scored, the ball went into the stands. A way to celebrate and give the ball to the lucky fan. I know I'm not very good technically, but it was meant for the stands.”