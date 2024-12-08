‘Tough times don’t last, tough people do’ – Mary Earps delights in seeing fellow Lionesses goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck return to action at Barcelona 19 months after suffering a stroke
Mary Earps pleased to see Ellie Roebuck back after suffering a stroke, telling her fellow Lionesses keeper “tough times don’t last, tough people do”.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Keeper fully recovered from illness
- Made debut for Barcelona
- Support from international colleague