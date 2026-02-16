Tottenham warned of 'potentially catastrophic' cost of relegation from Premier League

Spurs are currently facing down the near-unthinkable reality of potential relegation, and have appointed Tudor in a desperate attempt to pull clear of the drop. They sit 16th in the Premier League table with just 29 points from 26 games. Spurs are five points clear of 18th-placed West Ham United, but the Hammers are in much better form; they have won three of their last five fixtures, while their bitter rivals have not won any, leading to the sacking of Thomas Frank.

Now, the Telegraph reports that Spurs face a financial hit of "tens of millions of pounds" regardless of whether they are relegated, as they are almost certain to miss out on European football, meaning they will not trigger bonuses baked into their sponsorship deals. Many of those sponsors are said to have relegation clauses that allow for either renegotiation or termination.

An expert quoted in the report says: “The penalties for missing Europe alone run into tens of millions. That would be even bigger and potentially catastrophic if the club were relegated.”