Tottenham Hotspur player ratings vs Manchester United: Dominic Solanke rescues point after Rodrigo Bentancur red card chaos

Tottenham Hotspur showcased a gritty, structured defensive display at Old Trafford to earn a 1-1 draw in a match that tested their tactical discipline to the limit. After a goalless first half defined by high-pressing triggers and compact mid-blocks, the game exploded into life in the final twenty minutes. Bryan Mbeumo broke the deadlock for the hosts in the 73rd minute, and Spurs' mountain grew steeper when substitute Rodrigo Bentancur was sent off just four minutes after the goal.
Despite the numerical disadvantage, Roberto De Zerbi’s side refused to abandon their principles of verticality. Pushing for a late leveller, they found it in the second minute of stoppage time when Dominic Solanke capitalised on a Sandro Tonali delivery to silence the Stretford End. The result leaves Spurs searching for their first win of the season but provides a vital psychological boost given the adverse circumstances of the final quarter.