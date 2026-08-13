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Tottenham star Xavi Simons welcomes namesake Xavi Hernandez as new Netherlands head coach
A name built on Blaugrana heritage
Simons, who missed the 2026 World Cup with the Netherlands after suffering a severe tear to the ACL in his right knee, officially welcomed Xavi following the KNVB's decision to hand the reins to the former Barcelona manager. During his formative years in the Barcelona academy, Simons was frequently compared to his namesake due to his technical proficiency and vision.
Taking to his social media platforms, Simons shared a nostalgic photograph from his childhood at La Masia, standing alongside the man who would eventually become his coach at the international level. The message was simple yet profound, with Simons stating: "The name that inspired my name. Welcome to Holland, mister Xavi Hernández!"
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The story behind the Xavi name
The origins of how the young Dutchman came to share a name with a Spanish icon have long been a point of interest for fans. His mother previously revealed that the choice of name was a direct result of watching the legendary midfielder orchestrate play for the Catalan giants. After the birth of their son, the parents were still debating various names until they watched a Barcelona fixture where Xavi was dominant. The decision was made instantly, cementing a lifelong link to the Blaugrana philosophy that both men share. For Simons, having his namesake in charge provides an extra layer of motivation as he continues to establish himself as a cornerstone of the national team.
Retaining domestic continuity in the dugout
While the arrival of the 46-year-old Catalan marks a significant shift in direction, the KNVB has ensured that the new regime remains grounded in local expertise. Reports indicate that Ruud van Nistelrooy is set to be retained as part of the Netherlands backroom staff. The former Manchester United and Real Madrid striker proved his worth during the 2026 World Cup and will provide a vital bridge between the previous era under Ronald Koeman and Xavi’s fresh tactical approach.
In addition to Van Nistelrooy, the coaching setup will maintain further stability through the retention of goalkeeping coach Patrick Lodewijks. By keeping these key figures in place, the Dutch FA hopes to blend Xavi's implementation of the "Total Football" philosophy with the existing structure of the national setup.
- AFP
Preparing for a Nations League debut
As the first foreign coach to lead the Netherlands since Ernst Happel in the late 1970s, the pressure will be immediate. The Spanish tactician’s long-term contract demonstrates a commitment to a total overhaul of the team’s identity, aiming to return to the proactive, possession-based style that defined the golden eras of Oranje football. The first major test for the new-look Netherlands side will come in the UEFA Nations League, where they are scheduled to face Germany at the Johan Cruyff Arena in September. Following the Germany fixture, the Oranje will face Serbia and Greece in their group, providing a platform for the new manager to fine-tune his system before the European Championship qualifying cycle begins.
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